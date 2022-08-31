The wild West is destined for a fiery second half finish

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Wednesday.

He is currently quarantining per CFL policy and is expected to the team in time for the Labour Day classic on Saturday.

— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) August 31, 2022

Dickenson, 50, has led the Riders to a 6-5 record this season, including a win over the BC Lions on Aug. 26.

In three seasons as the Riders' coach, Dickenson has a 28-15 record and with two West Final appearances. The Roughriders are schedule to play the West Division leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.