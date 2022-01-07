The Saskatchewan Roughriders agreed to contract extensions with fullback Albert Awachie and wide receiver Paul McRoberts and signed fullback James Tuck on Friday.

Awachie is returning for his fifth season with the Roughriders since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

In 2021, Awachie appeared in 12 regular-season games and two playoff games.

McRoberts initially signed with Saskatchewan in 2019 and made his CFL debut in 2021.

Tuck spent the last four seasons with the Edmonton Elks. In 2021, he suited up for all 14 regular-season games.

The Canadian fullback has played a total of 72 career CFL games.

Tuck was selected in the fourth round by the Montreal Alouettes in 2014 and has also played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts.