Emotions boil over in warm up between Argos and Riders

WOLFVILLE, N.S. — The fireworks started early in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic game Saturday afternoon.

Prior to the opening kickoff, Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Duke Williams and Toronto Argonauts defensive back Shaq Richardson were involved in an incident.

Video on Twitter showed Williams appearing to throw Richardson's helmet at the Argos player before the two were separated at Raymond Field.

There were no penalties announced to start the contest and both players were on the field with their respective units once play began.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2022.