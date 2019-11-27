The Saskatchewan Roughriders inked American-born defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy to a two-year contract extension with the club on Wednesday.

Purifoy, 26, is coming off of a season that saw him post 40 defensive tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. The native of Cantonment, Fla., also registered six special teams tackles in his fifth CFL campaign in 2019.

In his second season with the Roughriders, Purifoy helped the defence establish a league-low 321.4 total allowed yards-per-game and second-best 21.4 points-per-game.

The defensive back has 188 defensive tackles, 18 special-teams tackles, 11 interceptions, seven quarterback sacks, six forced fumbles, and one touchdown scored in 71 career regular-season games.