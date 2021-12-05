CFL Must See: Huge fumble return by Bouka sets up opening TD for Riders

Turnovers, turnovers and more turnovers.

That was the story of the first half of the Western Final from a snowy IG Field on Sunday.

When the dust settled, it was the Saskatchewan Roughriders with a 10-7 lead over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after three interceptions from Zach Collaros and fumbles by Drew Wolitarsky and Rasheed Bailey.

William Powell opened the scoring with a short touchdown run in the first quarter but that was quickly answered by a major from Collaros to Bailey to even the game. A field goal from Brett Lauther in the second quarter gave the Riders a three-point advantage, which they held onto going into the break.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats scored all 27 of their points in the second half as they stormed back to beat the Toronto Argonauts 27-19 in the Eastern Final and will await the winner of Winnipeg and Saskatchewan at the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field.

More to come.