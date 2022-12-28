The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed international defensive back Nick Marshall and national linebacker Micah Teitz to contract extensions, it was announced Tuesday.

Terms of either deals were not immediately disclosed.

Marshall appeared in every game the Riders played in 2021 and was named a CFL West Division All-Star after recording 30 tackles and three interceptions, which was tied for a team-high. The Auburn product was in his third season with the green and white.

Teitz played in 13 games and made a team-high 64 defensive tackles, adding five more in the Western Final.

Teitz was selected No. 14 overall in the 2018 CFL Draft and and played in 27 games over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, primarily on special teams.