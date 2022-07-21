The Saskatchewan Roughriders plan to practice on Thursday, amid a COVID-19 outbreak, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. The team needed to practice in order for Saturday's game against the Toronto Argonauts to take place, Lalji added. An official decision is expected to take place later today.

Sounds as though the #Riders are still planning to practice today. That needed to happen in order for Saturday’s game to take place. I’d expect an official decision later today. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 21, 2022

The Roughriders cancelled Wednesday's practice after announcing that "several" members of the organization had tested positive for the virus on Monday.

"The club continues to follow all CFL COVID-19 protocols and are in regular contact with the CFL Medical Committee for their guidance and expertise," the team said in a statement on Wednesday. "At this time no decision has been made on Thursday’s practice, or this weekend’s game against the Toronto Argonauts."

The Argonauts announced earlier on Thursday that the team had cancelled practice as well as media availability. The decision made by the team was not COVID-19 related.