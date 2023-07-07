REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders ended a seven-game regular season home losing streak Thursday with a 12-11 victory over the Edmonton Elks.

The Riders trailed 11-3 late in the fourth quarter when quarterback Trevor Harris connected on a five-yard touchdown pass with Mitchell Picton with 1:04 remaining. He followed up with a successful two-point convert, hitting receiver Kendall Watson with a short pass over the middle to tie the game 11-11.

The winning point followed on the ensuing kickoff. Saskatchewan’s Brett Lauther pounded the ball into the Edmonton end zone and Elks returner CJ Sims chose to give up a single point rather than return the kick.

It was a fitting end for a game that featured five rouges. In addition to Lauther’s single, Edmonton got three rouges from punter Jake Julien and one from kicker Dean Faithful.

Quarterback Taylor Cornelius gave the Elks an 11-3 lead in the third quarter when he scored on a one-yard run.

The victory improved the Riders to 3-1 while the Elks, who were playing their fifth game in 25 days, fell to 0-5.

The win marked the first home victory for the Riders since July 8, 2022, when they defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 28-13.

Each team had a touchdown called back in the first half.

Elks receiver Steven Dunbar scored on a 36-yard reception early in the second quarter but it was nullified by a holding penalty.

Saskatchewan’s Mario Alford returned a missed field goal 125 yards for a touchdown minutes later, but a holding penalty negated the score.

The Elks return to action July 13 when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats while the Calgary Stampeders will travel to Regina on July 15 to play the Riders.

