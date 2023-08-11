Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Mason Fine exited Friday’s game against the Montreal Alouettes with an apparent leg injury.

Fine was scrambling for a first down in the second quarter when he slid to avoid a tackle and remained down on the field, after briefly regaining his feet.

The 26-year-old was tended to by the Roughriders’ training staff before limping off the field, holding his right hamstring area.

Jake Dolegala replaced Fine in the Week 10 contest.

Fine took over the starting job for Saskatchewan from Trevor Harris who suffered a fracture in his right knee during a July 15 game against the Calgary Stampeders.

He entered play on Friday with 87 completions for 998 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games.