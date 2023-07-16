Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris suffered a fracture in his right knee in the fourth quarter of their 33-31 defeat on Saturday and will have surgery to address the issue, the team reported on Sunday.

We are all wishing Trevor a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/0DliTfrBVn — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) July 16, 2023

The team noted that it is a significant injury, but have not yet ruled him out for a return later this season.

Harris, 37, completed 104-of-155 pass attempts in five games this season for 1,274 yards with six passing touchdowns. He led the Roughriders to a 3-1 start.

Mason Fine, who took over in relief after Harris went down, has been named the starter by the team.

This is Harris' first season with the Roughriders, after he spent time with the Ottawa Redblacks, Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes in his eight CFL seasons.

In 94 career CFL games (83 starts), Harris has a 70.7 completion percentage with 24,825 yards passing and 124 touchdowns.