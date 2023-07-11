TORONTO — Trevor Harris of the Saskatchewan Roughriders was named the top quarterback in the CFL's weekly honour roll Tuesday.

Players in nine specific positions are highlighted based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Harris got the nod at quarterback with a grade of 88.2 for his play in Saskatchewan's 12-11 win over the Edmonton Elks on Thursday night. Harris completed 19-of-29 passes for 292 yards and a touchdown in the contest.

Riders receiver Mitchell Picton (75.0) and Saskatchewan's offensive line (75.7) also received honours.

Calgary's Dedrick Mills (88.1) was the top-ranked running back while Ottawa's Drew Desjarlais (75.5) was the highest-rated individual offensive lineman.

Winnipeg defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (84.1), Ottawa linebacker Tyrone Vrede (73.8) and Montreal defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy (83.4) all earned honours on defence.

Special-team accolades went to Calgary punter Cody Grace (74.5) and B.C. defensive lineman Woody Baron (91.9).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023.