REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders re-signed Canadian linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed on Friday.

The six-foot, 235-pound Winnipeg native returns for a second season with Saskatchewan. He had five tackles and five special-teams tackles in 13 regular-season games in 2021.

Herdman-Reed spent his first three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-19).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.