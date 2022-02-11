1h ago
Roughriders re-sign Canadian LB Herdman-Reed
The Saskatchewan Roughriders re-signed Canadian linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed on Friday.
The Canadian Press
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders re-signed Canadian linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed on Friday.
The six-foot, 235-pound Winnipeg native returns for a second season with Saskatchewan. He had five tackles and five special-teams tackles in 13 regular-season games in 2021.
Herdman-Reed spent his first three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-19).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.