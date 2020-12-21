The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Monday the team has re-signed wide receiver Jake Harty and defensive lineman Jordan Reaves, and signed former NFL wide receiver Sammie Coates and defensive back Jeremy Clark.

The 29-year-old Harty spent the first three seasons of his CFL career with the Ottawa Redblacks. Harty last played in 2017 when he finished with 27 receptions for 226 yards and a touchdown.

The 30-year-old Reaves has spent the first two seasons of his career with the Roughriders, making 12 special teams tackles in 17 games.

Coates, 27, joins the Roughriders after four seasons in the NFL split between the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans. Coates recorded 29 receptions for 528 yards and two touchdowns in his 44 games in the NFL.