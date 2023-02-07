The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Larry Dean to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

Larry Dean has re-signed with the club.



Dean 34, returns to the Roughriders after a dominant comeback season that saw the Valdosta State University product tally 108 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in 18 games.

The Tifton, Ga., native signed with the Green and White in 2021 but missed the entire season due to a preseason Achilles injury.

Before joining the Roughriders, Dean spent three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2016-18) and one with the Edmonton Elks (2019).

A three-time divisional All-Star (2017-19), Dean was the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2018 and was Edmonton’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2019.

In 90 career CFL games, Dean has amassed 446 defensive tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five interceptions, 19 pass knockdowns, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and a defensive touchdown.