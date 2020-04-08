2h ago
Roughriders release backup QB Bennett
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Wednesday the team has released backup quarterback Bryan Bennett.
TSN.ca Staff
What ramifications would a shortened CFL season present?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Wednesday the team has released backup quarterback Bryan Bennett.
Bennett spent last season with the Roughriders but didn't throw any passes. He finished the year with 16 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Bennett spent the 2018 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.