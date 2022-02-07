Jonathan Woodard's future apparently lies south.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the release of the 28-year-old defensive lineman to pursue NFL opportunities.

A native of Brentwood, TN, Woodard appeared in all 14 games for the Riders in 2021, recording 10 sacks, the second-most in the CFL. The Central Arkansas product also had 21 defensive tackles and forced two fumbles.

Prior to signing with the Riders, Woodard appeared in six games for the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He recorded 10 tackles, two QB hits and a sack.

Woodard has also spent time on the practice rosters of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills.

The Riders will retain Woodard's CFL rights for the 2022 season.