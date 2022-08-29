The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed a pair of Americans in running back Shaun Wilson and quarterback Levi Lewis, the team announced Monday.

The 26-year-old Wilson was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League as an undrafted free agent in 2018 following three collegiate seasons at Duke University (2015-17). The Charlotte, N.C., native saw action in five NFL games, recording 29 rushing yards on six carries along with 122 yards on seven kick returns.

Wilson most recently spent time with the BC Lions (2021) after stints with the Washington Commanders (2019) and Tennessee Titans (2020).

Lewis, 24, played five seasons at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (2017-21), where he played in 57 games for the Ragin' Cajuns, throwing for 9,203 yards, 74 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. The Baton Rouge, La., native left the Ragin' Cajuns with a 35-7 record and is the school's career leader in passing touchdowns and ranks second in passing yards.

Lewis most recently spent time with the Seattle Seahawks in their rookie camp after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft.