REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed Canadian offensive lineman Maurice Simba on Tuesday.

The six-foot-eight, 320-pound Simba was selected in the fourth round, No. 29 overall, by the Toronto Argonauts in the 2019 CFL draft. He appeared in one game with the CFL club as a rookie and signed an extension with the team in 2021.

Simba played collegiately at Concordia University (2015-2018).

Ottawa Redblacks sign American linebacker Terrance Smith

The Ottawa Redblacks signed American linebacker Terrance Smith on Tuesday.

Smith signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 following his collegiate career at Florida State. He also spent time with the Miami Dolphins (2019) and Arizona Cardinals (2020).

Smith started 31-of-36 games at Florida State, recording 219 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble.

Blue Bombers sign American offensive lineman Lofton

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed American offensive lineman Eric Lofton to a one-year contract Tuesday.

The six-foot-four, 300-pound Lofton joins the Bombers after spending time in the CFL with Ottawa (2017-18), B.C. (2019) and Edmonton (2019).

Lofton played collegiately at Temple.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.