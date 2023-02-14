Up Next

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian wide receiver Juwan Brescasin, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Brescasin, 30, played with the Toronto Argonauts last season, recording six receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown.

The Mississauga, Ont., native has played 55 career CFL games with the Argos and Calgary Stampeders, catching 80 passes for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.

He was originally drafted in 15th overall by the Stamps in the 2016 CFL Draft.