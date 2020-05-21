The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed CFL/NFL veteran linebacker Deon Lacey, the team announced on Thursday.

Lacey, 29, spent the last three seasons in the NFL after beginning his professional football career in the CFL with the Edmonton Eskimos. He spent the 2017 and '18 NFL campaigns with the Buffalo Bills before signing with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Over his three seasons in the NFL, Lacey registered 20 tackles in 48 games played.

A product of West Alabama University, Lacey signed with the Eskimos ahead of the 2014 season. In 54 games with Edmonton, Lacey recorded 114 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and a touchdown. He was named a CFL West All-Star in 2014 and helped the Esks win the Grey Cup in 2015.

The CFL season, which was scheduled to get underway this month, is currently on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.