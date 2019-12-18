The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Wednesday they have signed national defensive back Elie Bouka to a two-year contract extension.

Bouka played in 18 games for the Roughriders last season, finishing with five tackles and an interception. The 27-year-old also played for the Roughriders in 2017 but spent most of the 2018 season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

The Roughriders drafted Bouka in the third round in 2016 before he signed as an undrafted free agent in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.