The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back C.J. Reavis, the team announced on Monday.

Reavis, 26, returns to the Riders after spending training camp with the club earlier this season. He previously spent time with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons after signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

The Virginia native last played collegiately at Marshall, recording 132 tackles, one interception and five tackles for loss in 21 games. He appeared on the show Last Chance U while with East Mississippi, recording 40 tackles, eifght pass break ups and two interceptions.

The Roughriders have also moved American linebacker Gary Johnson Jr. to the suspended list.