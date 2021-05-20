30m ago
Riders sign defensive lineman Woodard
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Jonathan Woodard the team announced on Thursday. Woodard was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round (226th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft.
TSN.ca Staff
Woodard was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round (226th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. The 27-year old also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills during his five-year NFL career.
Woodard spent five seasons at Central Arkansas, making 174 tackles, 53 tackles for loss, 29 sacks, and four forces fumbles in 46 games.
The Roughriders have also released defensive lineman Trenton Thompson.