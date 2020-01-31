35m ago
Roughriders sign FB Awachie to two-year extension
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian fullback Albert Awachie to a two-year extension. The six-foot-three, 225-pound Toronto native is entering his fourth season with the Roughriders.
The Canadian Press
Awachie played 12 games for Saskatchewan last year.