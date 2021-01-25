REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Ed Gainey to a one-year contract extension.

The 30-year-old played all 18 regular-season games for the Riders in 2019 and had 56 a career-high defensive tackles along with two interceptions.

Over eight CFL seasons with Hamilton, Montreal and Saskatchewan, Gainey has played in 114 career games and made 272 defensive tackles, 34 special teams tackles, one sack, 20 interceptions, four touchdowns and four forced fumbles.

Gainey was a CFL all-star and the Riders' nominee for most outstanding defensive player in 2017. That year he became the first CFL player since 1986 and ninth all-time to record four interceptions in a single game, a 41-8 win over the B.C. Lions.