The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Miles Brown, the team announced on Friday.

Brown was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and played nine regular-season games for the club, making four tackles. Brown also spent time with the Tennessee Titans (2020) and Detroit Lions (2021).

The 24-year-old played four collegiate years at Wofford, where he started 49 of the 50 games he played. He totalled 174 defensive tackles, including 38 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.