The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National wide receiver Mitchell Picton to two-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The Regina native is coming off of a career year in which he caught 18 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. He was originally selected in the fifth round (37th overall) by the Riders in the 2017 CFL Draft and make his CFL Debut in 2019.

The 27-year-old has 43 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns in 23 games played over three CFL seasons.