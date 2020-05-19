REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed Canadian linebacker Nakas Onyeka to a one-year deal Tuesday.

The five-foot-10, 213-pound Onyeka spent three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts before being released last week. The native of Brampton, Ont, registered 14 tackles, 30 special-teams tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 36 games with the Argos.

Onyeka was a member of Toronto's 2017 Grey Cup-winning squad.

Onyeka played collegiately at Wilfrid Laurier University.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2020.