3 Downs: How likely is it the CFL season starts on time?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Tuesday the club has signed NFL veteran defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II.

Lanier spent the last five seasons in the NFL, originally with the Washington Football Team before stops with the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and New Orleans Saints.

In 15 career regular season games with Washington from 2016-17, the 27-year-old Lanier registered 10 tackles, five sacks, and six pass defences.