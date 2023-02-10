The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed offensive lineman Eric Lofton, the club announced in a release on Friday.

Lofton, 29, appeared in one game last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Riders will become the Temple product's fourth CFL team. A native of Lumberton, NJ, Lofton has previously also suited up for the Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks.

For his career, Lofton has appeared in seven CFL games.

During his senior year with the Owls, Lofton was received First-Team All-AAC Honours in 2017.