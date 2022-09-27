The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive backs T.J. Green and Devin Jones, the Riders announced Tuesday.

Green, 27, joins the Roughriders after spending six seasons in the NFL, most recently on the Houston Texans' practice squad. The Sylacauga, Ala., native was selected in the second round (57th overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2016 NFL Draft. Green saw action in 31 games over two seasons for the Colts (2016-17), recording 88 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three pass breakups.

The Clemson University product also spent time with the Carolina Panthers (2019), New Orleans Saints (2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2020-21) before returning to the Texas mid-season in 2021.

The 25-year-old Jones was signed by the Carolina Panthers after attending their 2022 rookie minicamp and was with the team through the NFL preseason.

A product of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Jones played spent five seasons as a Brave (2017-21). In 42 games, Jones tallied 112 tackles, four-and-a-half tackles for loss, 21 deflected passes, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one blocked field goal. On special teams, Jones returned 87 kicks for 1,965 yards and four touchdowns and took back 44 punts for 439 yards and a touchdown as he earned First-Team All-Mountain East Conference honours twice in his collegiate career.

In addition, the Riders released American defensive lineman Keion Adams.