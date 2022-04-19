The Saskatchewan Roughriders are signing American defensive back TJ Morrison, it was announced Tuesday.

Morrison played four seasons with the Stony Brook Seawolves and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

A native of Yonkers, N.Y., Morrison made 109 defensive tackles and had two interceptions during his time at Stony Brook.

As a senior, Morrison was named captain of the Seawolves and nominated for the National Football Foundation's William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to the American college football player with the best combination of academics, community service, and on-field performance.