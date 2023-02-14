57m ago
Roughriders officially sign QB Harris to two-year deal
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Tuesday they have signed quarterback Trevor Harris to a two-year deal.
TSN.ca Staff
Riders find their man in Harris; Could Fajardo fill QB void with the Als?
Did you hear? We signed a quarterback!— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 14, 2023
Trevor Harris is officially a member of Rider Nation!
📰 https://t.co/vSszdEqHtM pic.twitter.com/uNq9kHtiGh
The Waldo, Ohio native and Edinboro University product completed his second season with the Montreal Alouettes after being acquired by them from the Edmonton Elks mid-season in 2021. Harris, 36, threw for 4,157 yards and 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, helping the Alouettes finish second in the East Division at 9-9.
Harris threw for 362 yards and a touchdown in the Alouettes' Eastern Semi-Final loss to the eventual Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts.