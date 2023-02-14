The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Tuesday they have signed quarterback Trevor Harris to a two-year deal. 

The Waldo, Ohio native and Edinboro University product completed his second season with the Montreal Alouettes after being acquired by them from the Edmonton Elks mid-season in 2021. Harris, 36, threw for 4,157 yards and 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, helping the Alouettes finish second in the East Division at 9-9.

Harris threw for 362 yards and a touchdown in the Alouettes' Eastern Semi-Final loss to the eventual Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts. 