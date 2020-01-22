The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed veteran defensive end AC Leonard to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Wednesday.

Leonard played 17 games for the Roughriders last season, his third in Saskatchewan, finishing with 44 tackles and a career-high nine sacks.

The 28-year-old, who has also played for the BC Lions and Ottawa Renegades, has 160 tackles and 25 sacks in 73 career regular season games in the CFL.