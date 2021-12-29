The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed veteran defensive lineman Freddie Bishop and American defensive lineman Keion Adams.

Bishop returned to the CFL in 2019 after stints in the NFL and Alliance of American Football. The 30-year-old had 40 tackles and six sacks with the Toronto Argonauts in 2019.

Bishop played in nine regular season games with the New York Jets from 2016-17, recording 17 tackles.

He started his career with the Calgary Stampeders, playing three seasons from 2013-15 and finished with 40 tackles and 11 sacks in his last season in Calgary, before signing south of the boarder.

Adams spent time in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.