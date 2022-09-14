The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive tackle Weston Kramer, the team announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old from Naperville, Ill., played four seasons at North Illinois University (2017-21), appearing in 45 games, making 97 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, three-and-a-half sacks and a pair of defended passes. Kramer earned Second-Team and Third-Team All-Mac honours in 2020 and 2019 before transferring to the University of Indiana. There, Kramer played in 12 games as a Hoosier, recording 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Kramer most recently spent time with the Ottawa Redblacks during their training camp and tallied a sack in the preseason.