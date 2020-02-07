Arbuckle embracing the pressure to turn things around in Ottawa

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have reached a one-year contract extension with American all-star wide receiver Shaq Evans, the team announced.

The 28-year-old Evans was eligible to be a free agent when the period opens on Feb. 11.

Evans had a breakout season with the Roughriders in 2019, posting 1,334 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 72 receptions. His strong play last season resulted in the receiver being named an all-star for the first time in his career.

Evans, who spent both of his previous seasons in the CFL with the Roughriders, has amassed 2,119 receiving yards and five touchdowns with 122 receptions over his career.