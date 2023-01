The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American defensive back Austin Joyner to a contract on Friday.

Husky DB finds a home in the Heartland



📝 https://t.co/tuNwYMqbxN pic.twitter.com/vBHba0lXgm — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) January 6, 2023

The 25-year-old played five games with the BC Lions in 2022, his first season in the CFL, and recorded 18 tackles

Joyner played his college football with the University of Washington.