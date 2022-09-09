Ahead of Saturday's highly-anticipated Banjo Bowl between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg, the Riders issued a joint statement announcing they plan to honour the victims of James Smith Cree Nation.

"The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers stand together in remembering and honouring the victims of the horrific tragedy that took place in James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, Saskatchewan," the statement read.

In addition, the statement announced that both teams will wear commemorative "JSCN" stickers on their helmets for James Smith Cree Nation. The lettering will be in red, the colour of healing in the Cree culture. Prior to kickoff, both teams and fans will observe a moment of silence.