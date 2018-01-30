NEW YORK — Harri Sateri stopped 32 shots for his first career victory, and the Florida Panthers beat the New York Islanders 4-1 Tuesday night.

Mike Matheson, Evgenii Dadonov, Keith Yandle and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for Florida, which snapped a three-game skid and improved to 3-6-1 since closing December with five straight victories.

Sateri was making his fourth start with Roberto Luongo and James Reimer sidelined by lower-body injuries. The 28-year-old rookie, who spent the previous three seasons in the KHL, made his NHL debut Jan. 2 at Minnesota and came in 0-3-0 with 4.59 goals-against average.

Adam Pelech scored for the Islanders, who have lost four of their last six. Jaroslav Halak, starting for the sixth straight game and 15th in the last 17, finished with 36 saves.