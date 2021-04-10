The remainder of Saturday's slate of games at the men's world curling championship have been postponed pending results of COVID-19 testing of athletes and officials.

Rescheduling options are being developed, but only will be considered if athletes and officials can be kept safe under the current protocols.

Shortly after Canada's Brendan Bottcher was eliminated from contention by Scotland on Friday night, the World Curling Federation announced infections had been detected among some participants.

The positive tests did not come from the six teams that qualified for the playoffs, and those who tested positive did not have symptoms, according to Curling Canada.

All playoff teams nevertheless underwent testing Saturday morning. Games were halted until test results cleared athletes to get back on the ice.

The World Curling Federation did not identify the number of cases, saying those involved were isolating and contact tracing was underway.

A playoff game between the United States and Switzerland, and semifinal games involving Sweden and Russia were on Saturday's schedule. The medal games are Sunday.

