The Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox have announced that former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Michael Saunders has signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox and Saunders will report to Triple-A Charlotte.

JUST ANNOUNCED: OF Michael Saunders has signed with the @whitesox organization & has been added to our active roster today. #WhiteSox #CLTKnights pic.twitter.com/81l9mi6NKL — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 21, 2018

The Victoria, BC native has struggled to stay in the big leagues after making his first All-Star team with the Blue Jays in 2016. Saunders has already failed to stick with three teams this season, being released by the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals in spring training and then the Baltimore Orioles on May 15. In 25 games with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, the 31-year-old hit just .161/.291/.253 with one home run and 14 RBI after hitting .202/.256/.344 with six home runs and 21 RBI in 73 games between the Jays and Phillies in 2017.

However, with left fielder Nick Delmonico and right fielder Avisail Garcia currently on the disabled list, the White Sox are in need of some outfield depth that could give Saunders an opportunity with the team if he performs well with the Knights.