Cat Barber’s 34 points and game-winning free throw in target score time launched the Scarborough Shooting Stars (5-4) to their fourth win in a row and a 88-83 victory at home tonight against the Edmonton Stingers (4-4).

Both teams came into tonight riding three-game win streaks, but it was Barber’s efficient scoring that helped give Scarborough the edge.

Barber, who added five three pointers and five rebounds, shot over 50 per cent from the field and three point range.

“It was one hundred out of one hundred today, I felt we played good,” Barber said after the game. “I feel like we keep playing like this then the sky is the limit for us.”

With the win, Scarborough moved into a tie with the Brampton Honey Badgers for first place in the eastern conference.

Early on, however, it seemed as if Edmonton would be well on their way to their fourth straight win.

The Stingers jumped out to a 15-2 run to begin the game, highlighted by nine straight points by Brody Clarke—including the game’s first two three pointers. Clarke finished with a team-high 15 points. In total, Edmonton made six long balls in the first quarter, and Aher Uguak chipped in with three threes of his own in the quarter.

But Barber’s 11 points in the first frame helped keep the Shooting Stars within striking distance. After one, it was a five-point game.

“We stayed together,” Scarborough head coach Chris Exilus said. “Teams are going to go on runs and we didn’t panic.”

All night, Barber’s crossover and ability to get to the rim gave Edmonton’s defence headaches.

“When he’s aggressive, our team is much better,” Exilus added. “We want to make sure he still does that, is aggressive and continue to push the pace.”

Barber added 10 more points in the second and helped the Shooting Stars take a 49-48 lead at half.

“Cat Barber is a dynamic play maker for them,” Stingers head coach Jordan Baker said.

After splashing threes at ease in the first quarter, the Stingers started to struggle from deep in the second—shooting only 3/11 from three point range in the quarter.

“We got a little comfortable in the first half and [Barber] put us on our heels,” Baker said. “Not being able to take him out of the game, and finish possessions with defensive rebounds really hurt us.”

Scarborough outrebounded Edmonton 52-41 on the evening, and had seven more defensive boards than the Stingers.

Kyree Walker, starting his second game for Scarborough after joining the team on June 18, racked up six quick points after half and helped the Shooting Stars build an early lead. Walker finished with a season-high 19 points and 4 rebounds on the night.

Halfway through the third, though, with Scarborough leading by a point, Edmonton’s Somto Dimanochie got tangled up under the basket and exited the game with an ankle injury. Dimanochie was stretchered off the court and the game was halted for roughly 20 minutes to attend to the serious injury.

The game remained close following the injury, with Scarborough clinging to a 79-78 lead entering target score time.

Edmonton remained in the game because a bevy of starters recorded double digits in points—which has been a staple for the team all season. The Stingers had a total of six players score 11 points or more, and 29 points from the bench.

“It’s been the most important thing for us all year,” Clarke said. “We try to spread it around and get multiple contributions as the game goes on.”

Clarke added that Edmonton needs to buckle down on defence—especially in the first half—to get back in the win column.

“We gave up 49 points in the first half today and that’s a lot more unacceptable than whatever is happening on the offensive end.”

Barber opened target score with a quick two-point jumper from just outside the free throw line. David Walker then chipped in with four of his eight points in target score and the Shooting Stars never gave up the lead.

With Scarborough one point away from the win, Barber, like he had been doing all night, slashed his way to the hoop and was fouled. Barber calmly knocked down his first free throw to secure the win.

After moving into a tie for first place in the eastern conference, Scarborough will hit the road for their first of a three-game road trip which begins on Sunday in Saskatchewan.

Edmonton will have little time to rest, as they are slated to take on Brampton tomorrow night at 7:30 pm ET.