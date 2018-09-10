With the postseason beginning to look out of reach, Sigi Schmid has stepped down as the manager of LA Galaxy, the team confirmed on Monday.

Former San Jose Earthquakes and Houston Dynamo manager Dominic Kinnear takes over as interim manager in Schmid's stead.

ESPN's Taylor Twellman was first with the news.

“I have coached at various levels of soccer in the United States for over 35 years, where I have dedicated myself to furthering the sport in our country,” Schmid said in a statement. “After careful consideration, I have decided to step away from coaching at this time, but would like to remain in the game. With six games remaining as the club fights for a playoff spot, I understand the timing of this decision is unfortunate. However, I believe this group can come together and fight for a spot this season under Dom’s guidance."

The winningest manager in MLS history and a two-time MLS Cup winner (in 2002 with the Galaxy and in 2008 at the helm of the Columbus Crew), Schmid - in his second spell with the team - leaves the Galaxy with six matches remaining on the schedule and the club sitting three points adrift of the Seattle Sounders - another club formerly coached by the German - for the final playoff spot in the West, but Seattle has two games in hand.

“I want to thank Sigi and the LA Galaxy for bringing me here last season,” Kinnear said in a statement. “Our focus now is to win as many games as possible through the end of the season.”

A native of Tubingen, Schmid has been an MLS fixture since joining the Galaxy in 1999 as manager after coaching at UCLA and the United States under-20 side.

“We want to thank Sigi for everything he’s done for the LA Galaxy and for soccer in Southern California,” Galaxy president Chris Klein said. “He has played such an integral part of the success of the LA Galaxy since 1996, including helping bring this club the first of five MLS Cup trophies. We respect Sigi’s decision and we will continue to focus on our push for playoffs as we move forward. Dom is one of the finest coaches in the history of this league, and we trust him to lead this group for the remainder of the season. His keen understanding of our team and MLS will serve us well for the last six games of the season. The club will conduct its search for the next LA Galaxy head coach immediately.”

Over 19 seasons with the Galaxy, Crew and Sounders, Schmid amassed 228 victories to set the all-time benchmark.

The Galaxy is next in action on Saturday when they travel to BMO Field to take on Toronto FC.