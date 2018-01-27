TORONTO — Tom Schreiber had five goals and seven assists while Adam Jones scored five times and added four helpers to lead the Toronto Rock over the New England Black Wolves 21-9 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Rob Hellyer had four goals with Reid Reinholdt and Sheldon Burns both striking twice for Toronto (4-2). Dan Craig, Brett Hickey and Kieran McArdle rounded out the attack.

Stephan Leblanc, Kevin Crowley and David Brock all scored twice for the Black Wolves (4-2). Kevin Buchanan, John LaFontaine and Kyle Buchanan also chipped in.

Nick Rose stopped 46 shots for the win in net. Aaron Bold took the loss by kicking out 35-of-51 shots in 45:45. Doug Jamieson went the rest of the way and made eight saves.

The Rock scored on their only power play and New England was scoreless on its only opportunity with the man advantage.