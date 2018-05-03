RNH thinks high-intensity game vs. USA will set Canada up for rest of tourney

Team Canada took to the ice on Thursday in Denmark for their final practice before the world hockey championship begins.

Coming off a 6-1 win over Latvia, Canada's head coach Bill Peters elected to keep the lines he used in third period of the exhibition contest intact.

Jaden Schwartz skated with Edmonton Oilers forwards Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid on the top line, while Josh Bailey, who began Tuesday's game on the top line, skated with Brayden Schenn and Ryan O'Reilly on the second line.

A trio of New York Islanders in Anthony Beauvillier, Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle formed the third line. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Bo Horvat and Jean-Gabriel Pageau - a unit that scored three goals against Latvia - formed Canada's fourth line, while Tyson Jost served as the team's extra forward.

Canada, who lost to Sweden in a shootout in last year's gold medal game, will open their tournament against the United States on Friday morning (10am et/7am pt. on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4).

On defence in Thursday's practice, Ryan Murray and Aaron Ekblad formed the team's top pairing, while Darnell Nurse moved up to skate with Colton Parayko in the second pairing. Joel Edmundson and Ryan Pulock formed the final pairing, while Thomas Chabot skated as the seventh defenceman.

Peters has yet to name his starter for Friday's game against the Americans. Darcy Kuemper started the game against Latvia and stopped 15 of 16 shots in two periods of work. Curtis McElhinney came in for the third period and turned aside all 12 shots he faced.