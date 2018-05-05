50m ago
Schwartz sticks with McDavid on top line
TSN.ca Staff
WHC: USA 5, Canada 4 (SO)
Jaden Schwartz remained on the top line at Team Canada's practice Saturday despite Ryan O'Reilly finishing the matchup against the US in that spot according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
On the back end, Joel Edmundson was on the top pairing with Aaron Ekblad. With Edmundson back, Darnell Nurse was pushed to the third pairing with Ryan Pulock.
Canada fell 5-4 in the shootout to the Americans to open the 2018 IIHF World Championship and will take on South Korea Sunday morning.
Here were the rest of their lines:
RNH-McDavid-Schwartz
O’Reilly-Schenn-Bailey
Beauvillier-Barzal-Eberle
Dubois-Horvat-Pageau
Jost
Edmunson-Ekblad
Murray-Parayko
Nurse-Pulock
Chabot