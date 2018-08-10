Charl Schwartzel matched the low round at a PGA Championship with his 7-under 63 on Friday, about half an hour after U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka did likewise at Bellerive.

There hadn't been two 63s on the same day in a major championship since the 1980 U.S. Open, when Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf shot rounds of 7 under at Baltusrol.

Schwartzel had 30 feet for birdie at his final hole, which would have given him a 62 and matched Branden Grace's low round in a major. Schwartzel wound up with a two-putt par.

Schwartzel and Koepka didn't approach the best rounds relative to par at a PGA. That record is 9 under, set by Gary Player at Shoal Creek in 1984 and matched by Jose Maria Olazabal in 2000 at Valhalla and Hiroshi Iwata three years ago at Whistling Straits.

The only 62 in a major championship was Branden Grace's third round at last year's British Open.