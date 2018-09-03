Shohei Ohtani made his long-awaited return to the mound Sunday night, but departed after 2.1 innings, allowing two earned runs in an eventual loss to the Houston Astros.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said after the game that Ohtani dealt with back stiffness following the first and second inning and also suffered a sore right finger after attempting a barehanded snag on a comebacker.

Ohtani allowed four baserunners and did not have his usual upper-90s fastball, but Scioscia was clear the outing had nothing to do with his sprained right elbow that caused him to miss almost three months on the mound.

"The first two innings were electric," Scioscia said. "That's what you would expect. Third inning, obviously, his stuff wasn't as crisp. In talking to our medical staff, Bernard [Li] and Adam [Nevala], his back was a little tight. And when he took the ball off his ring finger, it just started to get a little bit sore. There was definitely a drop in velocity, but not connected at all to the thing that he had with his elbow before."

"When the ball made contact with my fingers, at first I didn't really feel any pain or anything," Ohtani said.

"I just kept on throwing. But as the inning went on and it got to the third inning, I started to feel [discomfort] in the finger area. Maybe that had to do with something with the dip in velocity."

Both Scioscia and the Angels are hopeful the 23-year-old is able to make his next start.

"I can't really say much at this point," Ohtani said through an interpreter. "I've got to see how my body reacts."

The Angels went on to fall 4-2 Sunday night for their second loss in a row.

They will begin a series in Texas against the Rangers Monday night.