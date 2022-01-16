Canadian midfielder Scott Arfield announced on Instagram that he is retiring from international play on Sunday.

Arfield, 37, has made 19 appearances for Canada and scored two goals in international play.

"It’s with a heavy heart that the time has come to officially announce my retirement from the Canadian men’s national team," said Arfild on Instagram. "I have loved every minute representing Canada. I am extremely grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have been given both on and off the pitch."

The 15-year-veteran has spent his professional career split between Falkirk of the Scottish Premier League, Hudersfield Town of League One, Burnley of the British Premier League, and the Glasglow Rangers of the Scottish Premiership.

Canada is continuing their quest to return to the World Cup for the first time since 1986 when they travel to Honduras on Jan. 27 and take on the United States on Jan. 30 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

Canada currently sits at the top of the CONCACAF standings, sitting one point ahead of the United States and two points ahead of Mexico.